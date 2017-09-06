Camille Rowe Posts To Instagram And Fans Freak Out, Swear They Hear Harry Styles

Fans want confirmation that Victoria’s Secret model Camille Rowe and Harry Styles are a couple and they may have just found it. Camille Rowe shared an Instagram story and fans are freaking out, certain that they hear the One Direction singer in the background.

According to reports by the Sun, Camille and Styles are still in the early part of their relationship and haven’t been ready to take it public. You may check out Rowe’s Instagram story below.

If you thought fans were excited about a possible couple confirmation, think again. Fans took to Twitter after the Instagram story went viral to state their displeasure with the couple.

Styles is 23-years-old and Camille Rowe is 27. Gossip linking the two has been rampant online since June 2017.

Harry's voice in Camille Rowe's Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/eKzbCp4IP8 — Harry Styles Updates (@TheHarrySource) September 3, 2017

When you listen to the video you can hear what sounds like a man speaking with an Australian accent. Harry Styles is British and though he does have an accent, not everyone is convinced that it is Styles who is speaking on the video.

The man can be heard saying the phrase, “They were talking about…what you were doing.” What do you think? Do you think the voice is speaking with an Australian or British accent?

Harry Styles Might Be Dating Victoria’s Secret Model Camille Rowe!https://t.co/rQxSYA2Ezu pic.twitter.com/FuqwetLfMd — Katelyn Reed (@katelynreed101) August 20, 2017

Many fans have expressed shock that Harry Styles has been able to hide his alleged relationship with Camille Rowe for as long as they have. When Harry’s “super fans” claimed to positively identify his voice on the Instagram video, they became emotional.

Some of Styles’ fans began sharing messages on social media networks saying they were in tears, hysterical, angry, and disappointed. It didn’t take long for many fans to begin bashing Camille online.

There were those who accused Rowe of using Styles’ fame to put herself further in the spotlight. Some fans expressed sympathy for Harry Styles feeling sorry for him.

Because there were already many rumors indicating a relationship between Camille Rowe and Harry Styles, many fans do feel the voice is Styles’.

What do you think? Do you think Camille Rowe and Harry Styles are a couple and that the video confirms it?

Do you hold the same opinion as those fans who feel the relationship is not built on a solid foundation and won’t last?