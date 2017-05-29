Camilla Parker Bowles Says She Felt Like a Prisoner During Affair With Prince Charles

Camilla Parker Bowles, the current wife of Prince Charles, has recently opened up about her relationship that started as an affair, complaining that during that time she felt like a prisoner. The woman recalled how after Diana’s death, the media swarmed her residence, making her feel trapped, unable to go anywhere.

As followers of the royal family definitely remember, Prince Charles cheated on the famous Princess Diana with Camilla as the world watched their marriage fall apart.

Now, Camilla who was also married at the time of the affair revealed that her life became hell when she rekindled her old flame with the Prince.

“I could not really go anywhere,” the 69-year-old woman stated.

“It was horrid. It was a deeply unpleasant time, and I would not want to put my worst enemy through it. I could not have survived it without my family.”

But Camilla’s sudden willingness to talk about her own pain may have come at the wrong time, and it could cause fresh new problems for the Royals.

Her complaining seems selfish considering that Diana lost her life in a car accident running away from the paparazzi.

Now that 20 years since her tragic death have passed, there are many anniversary specials about the “People’s Princess” waiting to be released.

Camilla trying to hog the attention and whine about her own drama with the press may seem distasteful for Princess Diana’s fans.

Prince Charles and Camilla got married back in 2005 after having an on again, off again relationship for years!

Now that so much time from the scandal has passed, Camilla has decided to look at things with different eyes.

“You also have to laugh at yourself because if you cannot, you may as well give up. I sometimes think to myself, ‘Who is this woman? It cannot possibly be me.’ And that is really how you survive.”

Advertisement

What do you think about Camilla and Charles’ scandal?