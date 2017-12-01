Camilla Parker Bowles Is Reportedly ‘Fuming’ That UK Residents Want Kate Middleton To Be Queen

Many changes could be coming soon to the royal family. In addition to a new baby for Prince William and Kate Middleton and a possible engagement between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, 91-year-old Queen Elizabeth could be considering abdicating her throne after 65 years. Will the monarch skip over Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles and make William and Kate the next King and Queen of England?

Woman’s Day reports that Queen Elizabeth is likely to abdicate her throne in the next few months and hand it over to Prince William. This could mean that Middleton will still be pregnant when she becomes Queen since the speculation is that the Duchess is due in March or April.

Today The Duchess of Cambridge is celebrating 10 years of @the_rhs Campaign for School Gardening. 🌷 HRH visited Robin Hood Primary School to see how the scheme has provided their pupils with gardening opportunities, which helps benefit physical and mental well-being. The Duchess joined in with activities such as planting bulbs and whittling to make homes for bugs – ‘Bug-ingham Palace!’ A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Nov 29, 2017 at 4:05am PST

While new polls reveal the majority of those in the U.K. would prefer William and Kate as the next King and Queen, there is at least one person who is less than thrilled with the turn of events. A palace insider claims that Camilla Parker Bowles is fuming about the possibility that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge could steal her husband’s place as the rightful heir to the throne.

She has told her husband to “stand up and fight,” because the throne is his destiny. Charles has waited his entire life for his turn as the country’s monarch and would be the oldest person in history to ascend to the throne if he were ever to be king. But, his mother’s reign, which is the longest in royal history, has kept him from the throne and she could be making arrangements to skip him completely.

Kate Middleton and Prince William say “Not So Fast” as Camilla Parker-Bowles Vows Publicly To Be Nex https://t.co/c1SL9Cc0xo pic.twitter.com/g6wmJcUPHq — Viral Bunchy (@ViralBunchy) November 4, 2017

Bowles reportedly believes that William and Kate have “overstepped the mark” by taking something that rightfully belongs to her husband, but Middleton claims it’s the Queen’s decision and has nothing to do with her.

According to New Idea, Camilla and Kate have been fighting for months, and the Duchess of Cornwall is convinced this is all happening because of her daughter-in-law.

Per Closer Weekly, Kate Middleton is excited and nervous about being Queen, with her major concern being balancing life between being a mom and living the royal life. An insider says that the mom of two (almost three) will always put her family over royal engagements, and is making sure that her children are protected and living as normal life as possible.