FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kim kardashian David Foster matt lauer hoda kotb brielle biermann kendall jenner camilla parker bowles bella hadid t.i. tamar braxton chris pratt selena gomez kylie jenner kaley cuoco rihanna justin bieber cardi b amber portwood megyn kelly farrah abraham Randi Zuckerberg khloe kardashian tameka cottle
Home » Entertainment

Camilla Parker Bowles Is Reportedly ‘Fuming’ That UK Residents Want Kate Middleton To Be Queen

Suzy Kerr Posted On 12/01/2017
1
4.8K Views
2


Camilla Parker Bowles Is Reportedly 'Fuming' That UK Residents Want Kate Middleton To Be QueenSource: The Stir

Many changes could be coming soon to the royal family. In addition to a new baby for Prince William and Kate Middleton and a possible engagement between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, 91-year-old Queen Elizabeth could be considering abdicating her throne after 65 years. Will the monarch skip over Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles and make William and Kate the next King and Queen of England?

Woman’s Day reports that Queen Elizabeth is likely to abdicate her throne in the next few months and hand it over to Prince William. This could mean that Middleton will still be pregnant when she becomes Queen since the speculation is that the Duchess is due in March or April.

While new polls reveal the majority of those in the U.K. would prefer William and Kate as the next King and Queen, there is at least one person who is less than thrilled with the turn of events. A palace insider claims that Camilla Parker Bowles is fuming about the possibility that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge could steal her husband’s place as the rightful heir to the throne.

She has told her husband to “stand up and fight,” because the throne is his destiny. Charles has waited his entire life for his turn as the country’s monarch and would be the oldest person in history to ascend to the throne if he were ever to be king. But, his mother’s reign, which is the longest in royal history, has kept him from the throne and she could be making arrangements to skip him completely.

Bowles reportedly believes that William and Kate have “overstepped the mark” by taking something that rightfully belongs to her husband, but Middleton claims it’s the Queen’s decision and has nothing to do with her.

According to New Idea, Camilla and Kate have been fighting for months, and the Duchess of Cornwall is convinced this is all happening because of her daughter-in-law.

Advertisement

Per Closer Weekly, Kate Middleton is excited and nervous about being Queen, with her major concern being balancing life between being a mom and living the royal life. An insider says that the mom of two (almost three) will always put her family over royal engagements, and is making sure that her children are protected and living as normal life as possible.

Post Views: 4,835

Read more about camilla parker bowles kate middleton prince charles prince william

Advertisement

You may also like
Kate Middleton’s Uncle Gary Goldsmith Sentenced For Assaulting His Wife
11/28/2017
Check Out Meghan Markle’s Bikini, Booze, And Bedroom Selfies – The Intimate Pics She Does Not Want The World To See Now That She’s Engaged To Prince Harry
11/28/2017
Prince William To Be King? UK Residents Want Wills And Kate Next On The Throne, Not Charles And Camilla
11/26/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

Monica
12/01/2017 at 9:04 am
Reply

Charls wanted to get camila and lost in all that. Forgot all the royal duties in this madness. Let him hide in camila ‘s clothes as he wanted all over his life .Being a hair does not mean that he is eligible too. Katie and William know how to fullfill royal duties and they can manage and keep all the traditions in place .


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *