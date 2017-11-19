FREE NEWSLETTER
Camilla Parker Bowles Has Reportedly ‘Made It Clear’ She Does Not Approve Of Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle’s romance with Prince Harry is heating up. Amid rumors of a big engagement, the Suits star is reportedly moving to London to be closer to her boyfriend. While the world waits for a wedding announcement, there is one member of the royal family who isn’t a fan of Harry’s girlfriend.

According to Gossip Cop, inside sources claim that Camilla Parker Bowles does not approve of Harry’s romance with Markle. The insiders revealed that Prince Charles’ wife has made it abundantly clear that she doesn’t like Markle and believes she isn’t a good fit for the royal family. Bowles apparently thinks that Markle isn’t qualified to marry Harry because she is an American. She also reportedly refuses to meet the actress and wants nothing to do with her.

While Bowles has told Harry about her reservations, he is reportedly still moving forward with the relationship. In fact, one insider claims that Harry is upset with Bowles’ smear campaign and, if he had the power, she wouldn’t even receive an invite to the wedding. Despite all the rumors, a source close to the royal family says that Bowles is not at odds with Markle and that the rumors are all false.

Camilla Parker Bowles may or may not like Markle, but the actress’s romance with Harry is clearly going strong. According to Life & Style, Markle is planning on moving to London as soon as she is finished filming the new season of Suits. An insider revealed that Markle is tired of the long-distance relationship and wants to be closer to Harry. The announcement comes a few months after the couple made their first public appearance at the Invictus Games in Toronto.

As far as Harry is concerned, he couldn’t be happier about the move. In fact, sources claim that Harry is already making room for Markle in his home and has already started decorating for Christmas, Markle’s favorite holiday. With Markle set to relocate across the pond, it seems like only a matter of time before the couple announces an engagement.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not commented on the latest rumors surrounding their relationship.

