Camila Cabello Doesn’t Speak to Her Former Fifth Harmony Bandmates Anymore

We all know that Camila Cabello left Fifth Harmony to pursue a solo career, but the 19-years old singer revealed, with sadness in her voice, that she doesn’t even speak to her former bandmates Ally Brooke Hernandez, Dinah Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui or Normani Kordei anymore.

Advertisement

Cabello announced back in December that her dreams are bigger than being in a band, so she said goodbye to Fifth Harmony. Now, the native Cuban singer told everyone that her relationship with her former colleagues is extremely icy and that she can’t conceal her sadness because of that.

When the “Bad Things” singer announced her plans to leave the band, the four remaining members released a statement alleging they’d been informed about the news by Camila’s representatives.

Shocked by these words, Cabello said that her former bandmates knew about her plans to make more of her career, explaining that she couldn’t cope anymore with singing other people’s words and be entirely happy with that. The teenager added that she even encouraged her colleagues to follow their inner voice.

Cabello declared that she didn’t want things to end badly and that she hoped they could root for each other after her departure. The young singer also claimed that she has only love for the four remaining members of Fifth Harmony.

With all this drama, Camila tries to remain positive and says she regrets nothing, because she always dreamed of having a solo career, as her mother raised her to aim big and not settle for less. “Jump and hope you grow wings on the way down” is the motto that runs her career plans.

Advertisement

Hernandez, 23, Hansen, 19, Jauregui, 20, and Kordei, 20, will continue to sing as Fifth Harmony in the near future.