Camila Cabello Announces Exciting Solo Tour Debut Alongside Bruno Mars!

We are sure the whole tour is going to be amazing! Camila Cabello was very excited to reveal on Monday that she is set to make her solo tour debut with Bruno Mars!

In fact, the former Fifth Harmony member is going to be opening for the established singer as part of his 24K Magic World Tour.

The Cuban-born beauty took to social media to reveal the dates and to show her excitement regarding the gig.

Cabello will appear alongside Bruno across the United States on 16 different dates!

Her first date is going to be July 20 in San Jose, California, and her last on August 22 in Pittsburgh.

The singer is now starting on her own, but, as fans certainly already know, she appeared on X Factor first and then went on to join Firth Harmony.

She was part of the popular group for three years, from 2013 to 2016, but sadly, in December of last year, she announced her departure.

According to rumors, she refused to attend fan meetings organized by her label.

‘I had a difficult past couple of years. It was a low point. I needed to write my own songs to re-connect with myself,’ she said, explaining her decision.

Camila is not getting ready to release her first solo album, The Hurting The Healing The Loving, in September.

Advertisement

Are you looking forward to seeing Camila Cabello alongside Bruno Mars in concert? Will you listen to her upcoming album?