Music

Calvin Harris Reveals Why He “Snapped” Before Ranting About Taylor Swift On Twitter

Bridget Hill Posted On 06/29/2017
Calvin HarrisSource: Billboard.com

Calvin Harris has a few regrets, and it’s only normal because he’s human right? Now that the chaos between Calvin and Taylor has finally subdued, the Scottish DJ can, at last, relax and come to terms with the past.

When talking to GQ Magazine for the United Kingdom, Harris explained that going on his Twitter rant was an ill-informed knee-jerk reaction, and he’s sorry about it.

For the people who don’t remember, he said, “I figure if you’re happy with your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex-BF down for something to do.”

In the sit down with the magazine, Harris claimed he was merely defending his music, and what he’s good at.

In the interview, he explained, “it was completely the wrong instinct.”

“It felt like things were piling on top of me and that was when I snapped.”

Harris said to the magazine that during his time with Swift, he felt their relationship was getting the spotlight rather than his music.

He added that the split between the two pop stars was more publicized than their actual relationship.

The DJ explained, “It’s challenging when something I consider so personal plays out very publicly. The aftermath of the relationship was way more heavily publicized than the relationship itself. When we were together, we were cautious for it not to be a media circus.”

He went on to say that the “Twitter thing” was a result of him succumbing to pressure, and becoming weak at the last second.

As for why they broke up, a lot of it had to do with the media bombardment that surrounded their romance. It never seemed to stop, and the man explained, that it was just the “wrong situation” for the both of them.

