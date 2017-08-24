Calvin Harris And Katy Perry Ended Their Feud – Maybe She Needs A Hit Song?

Calvin Harris and Katy Perry are no longer fighting. Back in 2011, the pair started feuding after Calvin decided to cancel going on tour with her right before it was scheduled to kick off. Not long after, they reconciled and collaborated on new music.

Their most recent track together is Calvin’s new song, “Feels,” which featured Perry, as well as Big Sean and Pharrell Williams.

When Katy was talking to Ryan Seacrest on the show, On-Air With Ryan Seacrest on Wednesday, she revealed the pair bumped into each other at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

She was stoked because she always wanted to work with him.

After they fought due to professional calamities, Calvin showed Katy the track, “Feels,” and she knew right away that she had to sing on it.

It was her favorite track on the record.

Although we’re glad the pair is no longer fighting, we can’t help but wonder what the real reason is for them endind their bad blood and beginning a new working relationship.

Maybe, Katy realized that she needs Calvin as a producer that way she can have another hit song.

It’s pretty clear Calvin is incredible as a producer who makes all kinds of music for all kinds of people.

Pretty much anything he touches is a hit.

Katy is no doubt successful as well, but she’s merely a singer at the end of the day. The “Swish Swish” singer needs a person behind the computer screen working the Digital Audio Workstation so she can continue to sell records.