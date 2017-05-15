Caitriona Balfe Opens Up About ‘Outlander’ Season 3 And Sam Heughan

For Outlander fans, September seems like an eternity, but the great news is that Caitriona Balfe has decided to spill the beans on the forthcoming season 3 and was even kind enough to reveal what to expect from the two main characters – Claire and Jamie – played by Sam Heughan.

Balfe sat down with numerous publications where she confessed that she feels the pain of fans of the show and is eager to have the hit series back on the air.

The star even apologized to frustrated television viewers and went on to share: “Yeah, [the hiatus] is a little longer than I think people thought. Sorry!”

As people patiently wait for Outlander Season 3, Balfe decided to share as much information as she legally can.

She said the reunion between Claire and Jamie will be worth the wait because the love scenes will be as extraordinary as season 1.

Balfe explained: “I think this season is going to be really interesting and it’s going to be so new again. I mean, I think we do that every season; we sort of flip it on its head. Last season, we went to Paris and it was something totally different. This season, we start off with a little bit of a separate storyline, which is really fun for us. We’re hoping the fans will be as happy.”

She added: “We’ve got the great reunion happening and then we go to South Africa — well, in the story it’s Jamaica — but there’s old ships involved and it’s just a constantly evolving, exciting adventure.”

She also revealed that the first half of Outlander Season 3 will focus on Claire’s uneasy reunion with her first husband, Frank, played by Tobias Menzies.

Moreover, viewers will witness the dramatic birth of Brianna – Claire and Jamie’s daughter.

Balfe concluded with: “We start the season…that Claire goes back to Frank. And it’s very tough for her, because this is a man who really didn’t do anything wrong. You know, he was her first love, he was a good husband to her, but because of circumstances, she fell in love with someone else in a much deeper and much truer way than she ever did with Frank.”

Outlander Season 3 will air on Starz in September.