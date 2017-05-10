Caitriona Balfe And Sam Heughan Welcome New ‘Outlander’ Cast Members – They Are Adorable

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan will be joined by two adorable cast members for Outlander Season 4.

While Outlander Season 3 is currently being filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, producers have already picked the cute Northern Inuit puppies that will take on the role of Rollo.

The puppies are eight weeks old and being trained for their extensive role in the series.

Those, who have read Diana Gabaldon’s bestselling series, are aware that Rollo plays an important part in Drums of Autumn, the fourth novel that the fourth season will be based on.

The gorgeous pup belongs to Jamie Fraser’s (played by Heughan) nephew, Young Ian Murray (John Bell), whom fans will meet in Season 3.

Gabaldon sat down with EW to talk about the casting news.

She shared: “The puppy have a penchant for getting into trouble, often sticking his large, wet nose into places it doesn’t belong will play a key part in the adventure that lies ahead.”

Gabaldon went on to add: “They look cute, but tough. They should be just right to play Rollo when the time comes. They’d need to growl and look menacing on command, I think, and carry back prey of one kind or another to their master. I assume they wouldn’t let them catch things on camera … especially fish, of course.”

The author revealed how Young Ian found Rollo.

She explained to the publication: “Rollo and Young Ian met on the docks in North Carolina, when Young Ian won the dog in a card game, and a life-long bond was formed between them, meaning that Rollo became a member of the ever-growing Fraser family.”

In season 4, viewers will follow Jamie and Claire as their ship arrives in North Carolina and they struggle to find a place for themselves in the colony.

The storyline will cover the revolution in America and slavery.

Outlander Season 3 will premiere on Starz in September.