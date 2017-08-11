Caitriona Balfe And Sam Heughan Want ‘Outlander’ Fans To Know That They Are Still Not Together

Caitriona Balfe claims the Sam Heughan dating rumors swirling around the Internet are “harmless speculation.”

Another day, another interview with the talented Outlander star who is forced to talk about the chemistry with her co-star and fitness expert in the making.

Late last week, the stunning actress sat down with British news outlet, Metro, and the reporter like many fans of the Starz show wanted to know, is the passion that burns between fictive characters Claire Randall and Jamie Fraser real?

As stated above, since the show premiered, supporters have been speculating that Balfe and Heughan are an item because of their amazing love scenes on screen.

Balfe told the publication: “There’s nothing to handle. We are not, and we have always said that we are not together. It is nice that fans believe in the story, but that is not the reality. If it is harmless speculation, that is fine, but sometimes people take it a little further and can get abusive to the people who are in our lives — that is when it crosses the line. But it is rare, and in this industry, you need a thick skin.”

She went on to say that they are close friends, and viewers should separate reality from fantasy.

Heughan has also been forced to share the status of the relationship with his co-star while promoting the critically-acclaimed series.

He made it clear that he is not romantically involved with the actress and added that the rumors and whispers sometimes trouble him.

He shared: “It saddens me a bit, but I guess that means we have done a good job.I do not know. It is a strange one. I am still coming to terms with what it is like to have people follow your personal life as well as your public life. It gets amusing. But she is just wonderful. We are very good friends.”

Sources have revealed that for several years Balfe has been quietly dating music manager and pub owner, Tony McGill.

As for Heughan, he has made public appearances with his girlfriend and actress, Mackenzie Mauzy, who is often bashed by Internet trolls.