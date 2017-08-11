FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kendall jenner chris brown kristen stewart drake blake shelton ellen degeneres ben affleck t.i. briana dejesus kanye west peggy sulahian christina el moussa angelina jolie khloe kardashian abby lee miller beyonce rihanna jay-z bernice burgos brad pitt tameka cottle gwen stefani tyler baltierra
Home » Entertainment

Caitriona Balfe And Sam Heughan Want ‘Outlander’ Fans To Know That They Are Still Not Together

Mel Walker Posted On 08/11/2017
3
7.6K Views
4


Caitriona Balfe Sam Heughan Outlander Fans RumorsInstagram

Caitriona Balfe claims the Sam Heughan dating rumors swirling around the Internet are “harmless speculation.”

Another day, another interview with the talented Outlander star who is forced to talk about the chemistry with her co-star and fitness expert in the making.

Late last week, the stunning actress sat down with British news outlet, Metro, and the reporter like many fans of the Starz show wanted to know, is the passion that burns between fictive characters Claire Randall and Jamie Fraser real?

As stated above, since the show premiered, supporters have been speculating that Balfe and Heughan are an item because of their amazing love scenes on screen.

Balfe told the publication: “There’s nothing to handle. We are not, and we have always said that we are not together. It is nice that fans believe in the story, but that is not the reality. If it is harmless speculation, that is fine, but sometimes people take it a little further and can get abusive to the people who are in our lives — that is when it crosses the line. But it is rare, and in this industry, you need a thick skin.”

She went on to say that they are close friends, and viewers should separate reality from fantasy.

Heughan has also been forced to share the status of the relationship with his co-star while promoting the critically-acclaimed series.

He made it clear that he is not romantically involved with the actress and added that the rumors and whispers sometimes trouble him.

He shared: “It saddens me a bit, but I guess that means we have done a good job.I do not know. It is a strange one. I am still coming to terms with what it is like to have people follow your personal life as well as your public life. It gets amusing. But she is just wonderful. We are very good friends.”

Sources have revealed that for several years Balfe has been quietly dating music manager and pub owner, Tony McGill.

Advertisement

As for Heughan, he has made public appearances with his girlfriend and actress, Mackenzie Mauzy, who is often bashed by Internet trolls.

Post Views: 7,586

Read more about Caitriona Balfe Sam Heughan

Advertisement

You may also like
Outlander Season 3 Will Have Some Epic Caitriona Balfe And Sam Heughan Love Scenes
08/15/2017
‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Accidentally Shares Massive Season 3 Spoiler
08/10/2017
‘Outlander’ Hunk Sam Heughan Spotted With Secret Love Mackenzie Mauzy At Comic-Con
08/03/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
3 Comments

Mary
08/15/2017 at 10:10 pm
Reply

Leave the two alone so they can have a life. I for one, LOVE Outlander, love the characters, and could give a damn that Sam is gay. Love the show, but let them have a private life !!!!


Karen
08/13/2017 at 2:27 pm
Reply

It is obvious that the off screen chemistry is gone. Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan are now just TV actors posing for pictures the same way all the hundreds of others show themselves to the fans. A few mean spirited people on social media have taken their toll on the actors, and the actors in turn have taken away the light hearted playfulness of prior years to stop the hateful comments. I hope the on screen chemistry is still magic or no matter how beautiful the sets or how good the writing, it won’t portray the love story in Diana Gabaldon’s books or the amazing story portrayed on the screen in the first 2 seasons.


WonderWoman88
08/13/2017 at 1:23 pm
Reply

Sam is gay and MacKenzie Mauzy is his beard. Please buy yourself a clue.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *