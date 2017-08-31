Caitriona Balfe And Sam Heughan Joke On Twitter While Promoting Season Of ‘Outlander’

In 10 days, Outlander will return on Starz, and Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan are back on Twitter flirting with each other while promoting the show.

In case you were not aware of it, Balfe and Heughan are very talented actors, and they are also hilarious people.

The duo famous for bringing beloved characters Jamie and Claire to life is often on social media entertaining their fans.

Sometimes they give updates and previews via pictures and videos of the much-anticipated third season of the hit series.

Other times they goof around like teenagers having a sleepover.

Today, they decided to make their millions of followers smile.

Heughan posted a picture of the steamy Entertainment Weekly cover he shared with Balfe and captioned it: “10 days!!! That is all.”

Balfe replied by: “Until…???? What’s happening ..??? Oooh, tell me, tell me ..!!!!”

10 days!!! That is all. pic.twitter.com/rSIWc5aObP — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) August 31, 2017

Now, this is the best part of the exchange.

Heughan shared his version of “The Skye Boat Song” which is Outlander‘s theme song.

He wrote: “Ummmmm…. something… think the theme tune was like, Da deedee da, deedee da Deedee DA! Dum deedee da, de daaaaah.”

Balfe and Heughan are always poking fun at each other, even when they are apart.

The actress has confessed that this upcoming season — which is based on Diana Gabaldon’s third novel in the series, Voyager — feels “very different” from anything we have previously seen on the Starz drama.

Balfe was at a convention and missed her co-star and, therefore, decided to send him a cute video with the help of the audience.

She said in the clip: “Sam at the convention, everyone just keeps saying to me they have a really special message for you. So, here we go…”

The duo recently sat down with ET and spilled the beans on the new season of Outlander.

Balfe shared: “I think that is the great thing about our show is every season feels very unique, and it has its own unique journey within it,” Balfe shared. “It has been quite strange because Sam and I have been apart for the first bit of it.”

Heughan added: “They spend so much time apart. I mean, decades apart and they have become different people, and they have lived other lives, so it has been really fun. As you have said, it is completely different, so it is not like we are doing the same show. Each season it really changes.”

Outlander Season 3 will premiere on September 10 at 8/7c.