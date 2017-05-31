Caitriona Balfe And Sam Heughan Give Fans More Clues About ‘Outlander’ Season 3

Ask Caitriona Balfe anything about Sam Heughan and what will take place between Claire Randall and Jamie Fraser in Outlander Season 3, and she will answer in a very honest and hilarious manner.

Balfe is also keeping fans in the loop by posting breathtaking photos from the set of Outlander.

The onscreen couple is currently in South Africa filming the critically acclaimed Starz series. The third season will pick up after the events that occurred in 1948.

Fans will follow a heavily pregnant Claire, who is carrying Jamie’s child as she struggles to explain her reappearance to her first husband, Frank (played by Tobias Menzies).

Meanwhile, Jamie, who is in the 18th century, deals with the consequences of the failed battle of Culloden.

Cape Town Sucks ….. #postproductionmeeting #we'renotinCumbernauldanymore @samheughan @nightmaril #Karin A post shared by Caitrionabalfe (@caitrionabalfe) on Mar 12, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

This week, Balfe took to Instagram where she shared several pictures that were taken during night shoots in South Africa.

The actress posted one photo of what appears to be a lake or a swamp and used the caption to say: “Green Room view … #nightshoots.”

She also uploaded a picture of a stunning sunset but declined to share any details about it.

Saturday's sunset ❤❤❤ #southafrica A post shared by Caitrionabalfe (@caitrionabalfe) on May 20, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

Balfe recently took part in a Q&A on Twitter with fans under the hashtag “AskClaire” instead of “AskCaitriona.”

Miss Balfe first explained that she picked “AskClaire” because she was having an identity crisis.

She tweeted: “Cause I spend more time being Claire and I have an identity crisis …. good point.”

A person wanted to know if Heughan’s amazing body is real, Balfe gave an epic response.

She stated: “Yes, every morning for an hour, six days a week @SamHeughan photoshops his body. ”

Another fan wanted to know if she saw any exotic animals while in South Africa. Balfe said there were baboons, penguins, zebras, and Heughan.

Green Room view … #nightshoots A post shared by Caitrionabalfe (@caitrionabalfe) on May 30, 2017 at 8:32am PDT

She also explained that they have been working long hours in the jungle, getting little sleep, and having the time of their lives.

Balfe revealed that they are almost done filming on the Africa continent. Heughan has shared several posts from fans of the show who appreciate the job well done.

.yes, every morning for an hour, six days a week @SamHeughan photoshops his body. #AskClaire — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) May 22, 2017

He tweeted a post that read: “Thank you – for long hours, egg white bile, cold, wet, travel and the crazy that comes from being a celebrity. You handle it with grace and humor.”

The talented actor shared another that said: “We really do appreciate all that you have to go through to bring this wonderful character to our screens.”

The third season will premiere on Starz in the fall.