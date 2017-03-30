Caitlyn Jenner Will Paint An Unflattering Picture Of Kris And The Kardashians In ‘The Secrets Of My Life’ Book: Report

Caitlyn Jenner has plans to spill a few secrets about the Kardashians in her upcoming book entitled “The Secrets Of My Life” that will be out later this year.

It is being claimed that Miss Jenner was paid $2 million to pen the tell-all that contains several bombshells mainly about Kris Jenner who has allegedly threatened to drag the trans woman to court for defamation.

This week, a source spoke to Star magazine and confirmed the content of the book. Nothing is off the table.

Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, will share details about her much-talked gender transition and spill the beans on her dating life.

The television personality will reveal that since becoming the most famous transgender woman in the world, her relationships with her former spouse, Kris Jenner, and her stepchildren – Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian – have deteriorated and she is not sure they can be repaired.

A source close to the former star of “I Am Cait” said: “Right now, Caitlyn has pretty much no relationship with all of the Kardashian girls, with the exception of Kim who she talks to quite regularly.”

The spy went on to say that Miss Jenner spoke to her family about the revelations that she would make in the book, so while they might be disappointed, they will not be surprised.

The person shared: “She was very open to the girls about what she was going to include and her book and what she wasn’t.”

The retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete has some unflattering or even nasty secrets about Kris to share with the world.

The source shared: “As far as Kris goes, Caitlyn does slam her, and she does talk about their marriage and divorce. She basically says that the love between them died long before the marriage ended.”

The former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star will spare her daughters – Kendall and Kylie Jenner – she will not bash any of her children, “but she does discuss her relationships with them in the book.”

Advertisement

The book will be out on April 25.