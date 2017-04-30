Caitlyn Jenner Will Not Watch Kris and The Kardashian Family Interview With Megyn Kelly

Caitlyn Jenner is putting her foot down and has refused to watch Megyn Kelly’s highly anticipated interview with the Kardashian and Jenner clans that is set to air in June.

Last week, pictures surfaced on TMZ that showed Mrs. Kelly, the new face of NBC, on the Los Angeles set of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” after conducting a lengthy interview with Kris Jenner and all of her daughters – Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian.

It was made known that Caitlyn Jenner and Rob Kardashian had opted to skip the chitchat and for obvious reasons, Blac Chyna and Tyga were not invited.

As for Kanye West being absent, no explanation was given – as the saying goes, Kanye does what Kanye wants.

The retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete, who is currently promoting her new memoir, “The Secrets of My Life,” is embroiled in a nasty fight with ex-wife, Kris Jenner, and is said to be allergic to all things Kardashian.

A source close to the former “I Am Cait” star said she will not watch Kelly’s interview and added: “Caitlyn has no intentions on watching their interview with Megyn Kelly. She knows they aren’t going to say nice things about her, so why subject herself to the insults.”

The tipster went on to explain that the 67-year-old television personality is upset that her daughters – Kendall and Kylie – took part in the charade.

The person revealed: “She’s hoping her daughters, Kendall and Kylie, were able to persuade their mother not to discuss Caitlyn in-depth.Caitlyn thinks is awful that Kris is basically calling her a liar and possibly damaging her relationship with the girls.”

On the April 28th episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Kim slammed Caitlyn for attacking her family in her new memoir and for insulting her mother.

Kim also confirmed that Caitlyn had cut ties with the Kardashian family.