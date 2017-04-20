Caitlyn Jenner Wants To Date A Young Male Athlete Now That Her Transition Is Complete!

Caitlyn Jenner has completed her transition and now she would also like to play for the other team!

In her new memoir, the transgender reality TV star has revealed that she has undergone the gender reassignment surgery back in January but that is not all! Caitlyn also wants to find herself a young man!

“Caitlyn is on the prowl for a hot young boy toy and she wants someone who is an athlete,” a source close to Cait revealed.

“She does not mind being a sugar mama and, in fact, she actually kind of wants that type of scenario!” the insider added.

As fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians already know, prior to her finally coming out as transgender, Caitlyn was known as Olympic champion Bruce Jenner who was married to Kris Jenner.

Even before getting married to the momager, Bruce always had relationships with women, so we all assumed the situation was the same after the transition.

However, it looks like Caitlyn only wants men these days.

The insider also shared what his daughters think about the sudden change in preference and it seems like they are not surprised by anything anymore when it comes to her. Caitlyn is so different from Bruce that they just wish she can be happy and stop causing drama.

But, even though she wants to get with a guy, is she able to, so soon after the surgery?

According to Dr. Harold Reed there is nothing stopping her!

“After undergoing gender reassignment surgery, a woman would have to wait at least eight weeks before having sex again, but I typically recommend more,” Dr. Reed stated.

Considering that the surgery was performed back in January, she is fully healed by now!

Do you have any young male athlete in mind that would make a good couple with Caitlyn Jenner?