Caitlyn Jenner Wants To Bare It All After Gender Reassignment Surgery And The Kardashians Say This Is Their ‘Worst Nightmare’

Mel Walker Posted On 04/20/2017
Caitlyn Jenner is ready to take her family into a crazy wild adventure with the release of her memoir, The Secrets of My Life, that will be out on April 25.

In the shocking book, the legendary Olympian leaves nothing to the imagination and opens up about everything including her marriage with Kris Jenner.

For example, Caitlyn reveals that in January she completed her gender reassignment surgery. The 67-year-old parent of six is planning on unveiling her new body in an epic photoshoot where she will bare it all.

Caitlyn’s family does not think that this is a good idea. A 2015 spread in Vanity Fair helped put the reality show on the map as a transgender woman, and she is hoping to accomplish the same thing this time around.

The surgery was a success, and the former famous athlete is very happy with the result.

She shared: “The surgery was a success, and I feel not only wonderful but liberated […] I am going to live authentically for the first time in my life. I am going to have an enthusiasm for life that I have not had in 39 years since the Olympics, almost two thirds of my life.”

It is that feeling of joy that is pushing Caitlyn to remove all of her clothes for the world to see the changes to her body after the operation.

An insider revealed that the family is having trouble accepting all of these changes in such short amount of time.

The person shared: “Brody told them that Caitlyn has planned and booked a full nude photo shoot and they were like, that’s unacceptable, it’s taking things too far. They’re hoping the shoot doesn’t come to pass because that would be their worst nightmare. Taking it to that level and unveiling her [new body] with a fully naked photo spread is going way too far.”

Commenters say that Caitlyn seems to love the limelight and will apparently do anything to stay there.

