Caitlyn Jenner Underwent The Gender Reassignment Surgery And Not Even Her Own Mother Knew!

Caitlyn Jenner’s gender reassignment surgery was kept under such tight wraps that not even her own mother knew about it!

According to the transgender woman’s new tell-all book, The Secrets of My Life, in January 2017 she finally managed to finish the procedures.

However, yesterday, April 11, her mother Esther Jenner was unaware Caitlyn got rid of the pesky male genitalia.

“I haven’t turned on television today. I am not aware,” said the mother.

At this point, she was informed that Caitlyn went through another surgery and now is physically a woman, but Esther was just as confused, obviously having “no idea.”

However, we are not so surprised that her mother had no idea considering that she did mention in her memoir that her written reveal will be the first and last time she will ever talk about it.

The only thing she wants to say to the world is that she is very happy to finally reflect on the outside what she always felt on the inside.

“The surgery was a success, and I feel not only wonderful but liberated,” the former Olympic winner stated.

She explained that the main reason why she wanted to go forward with the surgery was simply because she wanted to have “all the right parts.”

“It’s just a penis,” she explained. “It has no special gifts or use for me other than what I have said before, the ability to take a whiz in the woods … I am also tired of tucking the damn thing in all the time.”

Advertisement

The book is set to be released on April 25 so look out for that!