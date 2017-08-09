Caitlyn Jenner To Confront O.J. Simpson Over Supposed Affair With Former Wife Kris

The transgender icon really wants to know the truth about what happened between her former wife Kris Jenner and O.J. Simpson before his incarceration. We have learned that Caitlyn is determined to get a face to face meeting with the soon to be a free man.

One source revealed that Cait wants to interrogate O.J. and find out if he and Kris really did have an affair in the past.

People who have been keeping up with the Kardashians may already be aware of the rumors that Khloe Kardashian is, in fact, O.J.’s biological daughter.

Caitlyn ‘is confident Kris has not told her the truth, and she wants answers. If Kris is going to stand there and call her a liar, she is going to prove who the biggest liar of all is,’ the insider added.

Meanwhile, Kris has always insisted that Khloe, just like Kim, Kourtney and Rob is Robert Kardashian’s offspring.

Even Simpson himself has reportedly claimed in the past that he’s never had intercourse with the wife of his lawyer for the ‘Trial of the Century.’

On the other hand, the man allegedly said that he would totally get involved physically with Caitlyn!

Will the trans woman walk away with all of the answers she wants or is something more going to happen between her and The Juice?

‘Everyone is begging her to let it go, but Caitlyn is very angry and bitter since releasing that book and facing the backlash. She is extremely hurt at how the family has cast her aside,’ the insider revealed about her determination to learn the truth.

Advertisement

Do you believe O.J. is Khloe’s biological father?