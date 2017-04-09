Caitlyn Jenner Talks Regrets She’s Had Since The Surgery!

It’s been almost a year since Caitlyn Jenner’s reality TV show, I Am Cait got canceled because of poor ratings but the star is ready to open up about some regrets that she’s kept secret ever since undergoing surgery. Despite not having the platform to talk about things like these Caitlyn has decided to make things known nevertheless in an interview with Diane Sawyer.

The interview that is set to air on April 21 is said to shock fans with new details about her life.

According to reports, Sawyer asked Jenner if she had any regrets since undergoing her sex change two years ago.

Caitlyn explains that she “certainly” thinks she’s made mistakes in the past couple of years.

As fans may already know, ever since her transition, Caitlyn has become an outsider in the Kardashian family and perhaps she regrets losing the ties she used to have with the clan when she was the patriarch.

However, it looks like the family drama that ensued after the surgery is not the only regret the transgender woman had. According to different reports, Caitlyn admitted just days after her sex change surgery that she was overwhelmed and wondered if it was the right decision.

“What did I just do? What did I just do to myself?” she shared with Sawyer about her initial reaction.

What else are you curious to find out about Caitlyn Jenner during the upcoming interview?

Caitlyn Jenner: The Secrets of My Life with Diane Sawyer will air April 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.