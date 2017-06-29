Caitlyn Jenner Takes Her Girls To A Horseback Riding Trip In Wyoming

One happy family! Caitlyn Jenner shared a video on Instagram of her and two daughters, Kendall and Kylie, on a horseback riding trip, and everything seemed wonderful for the three Jenner girls.

The 67-years old Olympian is heard saying ‘a little video action,’ as Kylie turns around on her white horse, smiling and looking like she’s really enjoying herself. To truly express her happiness, the 19-year-old reality star shouts ‘Wyoming!,’ imitating a cowgirl voice.

Like it wasn’t obvious how much it meant for Caitlyn spending time with Kendall and Kylie, the ‘I Am Cait’ star captioned the video ‘Fun time riding horses with my girls.’

Fun time riding horses with my girls. A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Jun 28, 2017 at 2:52pm PDT

But the three ladies weren’t alone on their trip. The girls’ friends Jordyn Woods and Harry Hudson also joined in the adventure, with Hudson sharing a photo in which he wears a denim jacket that reads ‘Worthy of Love’ on the back. Maybe he’s trying to send a message, girls!

And a social media queen can’t make a single trip without sharing some pics with her fans. Kendall snapped one of the blue skies and mountains, captioning the photo ‘cowboy fun.’

This outdoor activity really helped Caitlyn clear her mind, especially since the tension between her and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family has significantly risen.

Some say that Kris Jenner wasn’t too happy that the girls spent Father’s Day with her former husband…

Since Caitlyn released her memoir, The Secrets of My Life, and claimed that Kris knew about her gender identity before their wedding, the two are avoiding each other constantly. That’s hard on the girls, but Kris, Kendall and Kylie chose the ‘perfect’ solution – not to speak about the problem.