FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
nick viall chelsea houska caitlyn jenner blac chyna debra danielsen kylie jenner Jesse James vanessa grimaldi tyga Amy Winehouse kanye west maddie ziegler kim richards bethenny frankel
Home » Entertainment

Caitlyn Jenner Spotted On Date With Stunning Brunette!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 03/15/2017
0
0


caitlyn jenner ronda kamihiraSource: people.com

Last night, Caitlyn Jenner went on a date, and the paparazzi were there to witness it!

Advertisement

The 67 years old woman got all glammed up for the special occasion, but her date was even more stunning. The beautiful brunette was in the spotlight but what we noticed is that she also looked quite similar to Caitlyn’s ex, Kris Jenner!

The two ladies tried their best to go unnoticed while they left Jenner’s home, heading to the movie theater.

The gorgeous woman also spent the night with the rest of Caitlyn’s family Kim, 36, Rob, 29, and Kourtney Kardashian, 37, as well as Kim’s hubby, Kanye West, 39, and several Jenner’s Kardashian grand-babies.

Fans were quick to wonder who the mystery woman is. Well, she is not that much of a secret in fact.

Her name is Ronda Kamihira and she and Caitlyn Jenner have been BFFs for a very long time!

Furthermore, she and Kris Jenner also used to be very close.

There were rumors that Ronda and Caitlyn were having an affair, but the transgender woman was quick to shoot down the speculations during an episode of I Am Cait, adding that she just hired Kamihira to be part of her style team after transitioning.

Kamihira doesn’t really seem like good news anyway as she has been married four times before!

But what is really important is that Kaitlyn looked really happy to be on a night out with her family and friend!

Do you believe that Caitlyn Jenner and Ronda Kamihira would make a good couple?

Advertisement

Let us know what you think by leaving a comment down below!

Post Views: 0


Read more about caitlyn jenner kris jenner kuwk ronda kamihira the kardashians

You may also like
Rob Kardashian Bigger Than Ever Amid Blac Chyna Drama – Meltdown Spirals Out Of Control!
03/15/2017
Blac Chyna Does Not Want Kylie Jenner Near Her Son King Cairo – Fight With Rob Kardashian Could Get Messy
03/14/2017
Beyoncé Twins Gender Revealed As Kim Kardashian Is Said To Be Jealous Of The Pregnancy
03/14/2017
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *