Caitlyn Jenner Spotted On Date With Stunning Brunette!

Last night, Caitlyn Jenner went on a date, and the paparazzi were there to witness it!

The 67 years old woman got all glammed up for the special occasion, but her date was even more stunning. The beautiful brunette was in the spotlight but what we noticed is that she also looked quite similar to Caitlyn’s ex, Kris Jenner!

The two ladies tried their best to go unnoticed while they left Jenner’s home, heading to the movie theater.

The gorgeous woman also spent the night with the rest of Caitlyn’s family Kim, 36, Rob, 29, and Kourtney Kardashian, 37, as well as Kim’s hubby, Kanye West, 39, and several Jenner’s Kardashian grand-babies.

Fans were quick to wonder who the mystery woman is. Well, she is not that much of a secret in fact.

Her name is Ronda Kamihira and she and Caitlyn Jenner have been BFFs for a very long time!

Furthermore, she and Kris Jenner also used to be very close.

There were rumors that Ronda and Caitlyn were having an affair, but the transgender woman was quick to shoot down the speculations during an episode of I Am Cait, adding that she just hired Kamihira to be part of her style team after transitioning.

Kamihira doesn’t really seem like good news anyway as she has been married four times before!

But what is really important is that Kaitlyn looked really happy to be on a night out with her family and friend!

Do you believe that Caitlyn Jenner and Ronda Kamihira would make a good couple?

Let us know what you think by leaving a comment down below!