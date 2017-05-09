Caitlyn Jenner Slams Trump – Says She Would Destroy Him On The Golf Course

Caitlyn Jenner talked about her dismissal of Donald Trump’s request for a round of golf during her appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night. She said, “I can’t go down there and play golf with him now, I would get destroyed by my community. Plus, I don’t think he wants to get beat by a 67-year-old trans woman. I don’t know if he could handle that.”

Jenner, who voted for Donald, said that when she went to his inauguration in January, Trump invited her out to play golf with him.

He said, “you gotta come play golf, you gotta come play golf.”

Caitlyn said that is too long to be on the field with Trump.

“That would be four hours on the golf course with him; I would play it as a business thing and talk to him about a lot of the issues with my community.”

She changed her mind about playing with him in February after the Trump administration lifted federal guidelines allowing transsexual people to use the bathroom that matches their gender identity.

Jenner explained his pull of the law upset her and changed her mind about voting for him.

The former Olympian went on to say she has thought about running for the Presidency before.

Caitlyn said she wants to help her community and perhaps it wouldn’t be a bad idea for her to run for office rather than working on the issues the trans community faces from the outside.

Jenner pondered, “or am I better off going from the inside, you know, actually running for office and trying to make change for my community that way.”

Do our readers think Caitlyn will run for public office some day? It would certainly be an unprecedented moment in history, that is for sure.