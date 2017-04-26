Caitlyn Jenner Says She Knew O.J. Simpson Was Guilty Of Murder

In an interview with Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM channel, Caitlyn Jenner discussed the infamous O.J. Simpson murder case with the host.

She said, “I knew he did it.”

The former Olympian went on, “there was three people at the crime scene and DNA evidence” referring to Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman, the two murder victims, and the third person who was OJ Simpson.

“Pick a murderer. How hard is that.”

According to Jenner, Kris was a close friend of OJ Simpson’s wife Nicole Brown.

Kris gave Kendall “Nicole” as her middle name in tribute.

On Wednesday, Jenner said both her and Kris thought OJ did it despite Robert Kardashian believing in his client.

Caitlyn remarked, “after the whole thing was over Robert just said to me, ‘I would have been OK if they got him in the first trial.”

According to Jenner, the time Robert Kardashian made that comment was the only time he ever came close to saying he believed OJ actually committed the crime.

Caitlyn explained the effect the court case had on Robert.

The case was highly publicized, and afterward, the famous lawyer was now the guy who got a murderer acquitted of his charges.

Caitlyn said she felt deeply sorry for him.

Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian divorced in 1991, and he died of cancer in 2003.

In a discussion about the former lawyer and father to the Kardashian sisters, Jenner explained Robert was a great person and a great dad, and it was a shame he wasn’t around for the kids as much as he could’ve been.

The Simpson trial was a court case which had the entire nation divided in their opinion.

Caitlyn said that effect was present within the Kardashian family as well.

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian were old enough to understand at the time the implications of the court case, and they were on their father’s side, in comparison to Caitlyn and Kris who thought OJ most definitely committed the crime.

She added, “we were just obviously very disappointed with the verdict.”

Later in the year, OJ Simpson will become a free man for the first time in nearly a decade after he was put in jail for burglary.