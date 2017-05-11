Caitlyn Jenner Says She Hasn’t Spoken To Kim Kardashian In Forever!

Caitlyn Jenner revealed she hasn’t talked to Kim Kardashian “in a long time” and during the new interview with The Today Show, she threw some subtle shots at her famous stepdaughter and family.

Advertisement

Caitlyn said, “I love Kimberly, I think she’s a wonderful person. But, well, to be honest with you, I really haven’t talked to her in a long time. I’ve kind of let everything calm down.”

The Former Olympian explained she does her best to stay away from the family at the moment because of all of “the drama in the Kardashian,” clan.

As CI readers know, Jenner’s relationship with the Kardashians has been on the rocks.

The family hasn’t been getting along well because of the release of Caitlyn’s new memoir titled, The Secrets Of My Life, in which Jenner stated she was a “punching bag” for the family and Kris was aware of her gender identity during their 24-years of marriage.

When Caitlyn was confronted on the Today show about her conflict with her family, she said telling the truth while at the same time being sensitive to other people is difficult at times.

Kim hinted at possible conflict in their relationship during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show last month.

Kim Kardashian West said she is heartbroken for her mom because of all the struggles she has been put through in the last few months.

“Caitlyn’s promoting this book, and she’s saying all these things and, you know, I just don’t think it’s necessary.”

The reality TV star said she wishes her stepmom “all the success in the world, but not at our expense.”

Advertisement

She said, “I’ll always, always love her,” but there is no reason to bash other family members in her book because it shows a lack of taste, but of course Kim still supports her telling her story.