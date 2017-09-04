Caitlyn Jenner Says She Hasn’t Spoken To Kim Kardashian In 9 Months: “To Me That’s Sad”

Caitlyn Jenner paid a visit to “Good Morning Britain” where she discussed the status of her relationship with the famous Kardashian clan. She revealed that although it has been quite some time since she and Kris went their separate ways, the damage is still there and she’s feeling the loss of the kids that she raised for over 2 decades.

It’s been two years since the Olympian came out as transgender in front of his family and the entire world after living as a man with around a dozen kids married to a woman that’s the matriarch of one of the most popular groups of people on earth.

At the fore front of those willing to accept Caitlyn for coming into her own was Kim Kardashian. The social media queen explained that she extended her hand more than anyone else in that time because she tries her best not to judge — a statement that Caitlyn admitted herself.

Although Jenner had her own “KUWTK” special discussing her transition, a full blown prime time interview with Diane Sawyer, and was even the star of a reality show that ran for two seasons with “I Am Cait,” she still opted to write a scathing expose that put ex-wife Kris Jenner on the spot for knowing more about her gender dysphoria than she led on.

In last season’s episodes of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” much of Kris’ story lines involved her dealing with the hurt that came along with reading Caitlyn’s book titled “Secrets of My Life.” With that, Caitlyn seems to have lost one of her first allies, Kim Kardashian.

On the morning show Jenner stated: “Since the book came out, I’ve never talked to Kris again. Kim, I haven’t talked to in six, nine months, whatever it is.”

The heartbroken reality star added: “I have such respect for her as a mother, as a businessperson, but like Kris, she is very opinionated, but that’s okay. I love that about her. It’s unfortunate, because actually Kim was the first one I talked to about this issue. She was very straightforward with me. … She’s been very, very good on it. It’s a big loss in my life, not having her there anymore. And to me, I mean, that’s sad.”

Jenner should not lose the hope of eventually reconnecting with that side because Kardashian recently explained that it’s not uncommon for them to take breaks from one another before getting back together.

Do you think that the relationship between Kim and Caitlyn is irreparable?