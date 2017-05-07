FREE NEWSLETTER
Caitlyn Jenner Says She “Has Found Her Peace” Despite Memoir Controversy

Todd Malm Posted On 05/07/2017
Caitlyn JennerSource: Slate.com

In Caitlyn Jenner’s new tell-all book, The Secrets of My Life, the former gold-medal-winning-olympian claimed her ex-wife, Kris Jenner, knew about her real gender identity before they were married. It has been met with considerable controversy and contention from both Kris and the rest of the Kardashian and Jenner family, who say that claim is simply untrue.

As Celebrity Insider readers know, Caitlyn told Diane Sawyer she has since grown apart from the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian went on the Ellen DeGeneres show and revealed her frustrations, referring to some of Caitlyn’s assertions as “untrue.”

Caitlyn referred to herself in her memoir as a “punching bag” throughout her marriage to Kris, and as noted previously in the article, Kris allegedly knew Caitlyn’s real gender identity, to which Kris responded with anger and said she never wanted to speak to her ex again.

Jennifer Boylan, a close friend of the former Olympian, said Kris would have a different story if asked.

Boylan went on to say “there’s never one story in any family – but what I can tell you of Caitlyn is that she has found her peace, and I am very proud of her.”

Although Caitlyn has had a rough time recently with her family, Jennifer said, “I’ve never seen her happier.”

She continued, “she seems content. In many ways, when you come out as trans, to a certain degree, you go through a second adolescence.”

She added Caitlyn seems content and happy with her new life and image and she is optimistic about the future for the first time.

Will Caitlyn and the Kardashian/Jenner family reconcile? Let us know what you think in the comment section below!

