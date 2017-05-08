Caitlyn Jenner Says Bruce Jenner Is Still A Part Of Her

Caitlyn Jenner thinks Bruce Jenner is still part of her character. The former Olympian admitted it was “hard” to give up her male persona and while she underwent a gender transition two years ago, she insists she is still the same person in many ways.

Advertisement

She said, “It was hard giving old Bruce up, in a lot of ways. He still lives inside me.”

“I still do a lot of the things old Bruce used to do. I still fly airplanes and race cars once in awhile. I can have the best of both worlds.”

In an interview with The Guardian, she said it’s important for her to remain authentic but do all of the fun stuff associated with both genders.

The 67-year-old reality star said she doesn’t relate to the people in the trans community who push away their old identity.

She said, “I liked Bruce,” and doesn’t want to trash her past accomplishments.

“I had a life for 65 years. Ok?”

Caitlyn said she appreciates what she had done as Bruce, including winning at the Olympic games and raising amazing kids.

It’s important for her not to forget these things.

Caitlyn, who has six children from three marriages, decided to transition to see what the “woman inside” she could do with her life after everything Bruce accomplished.

Jenner went on to say her intentions were always to be the best person she could be, and to strive to achieve what is most important to her.

“Let’s give her a shot and see what she could do. Bruce has done everything! Had all his children, won the Games. This woman – it’s her turn!”

Advertisement

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has a great platform, and she thinks it’s possible for her to make a change in the world.