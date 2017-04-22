FREE NEWSLETTER
Entertainment

Caitlyn Jenner Reveals She Nearly Broke Down While Writing Her Will!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 04/22/2017
It’s been two years since Caitlyn Jenner started her transition and she still has a lot of secrets to reveal, including a very unnerving one. According to the transgender icon, Caitlyn feared for her life before she underwent sex change surgery.

Yesterday evening, the reality TV star sat down with Diane Sawyer on 20/20 and she opened up about the tough road she has been walking on until now.

Caitlyn even talked about the crippling depression she fought while writing her will as Bruce Jenner.

She admitted that she nearly broke down when she had to give specific instructions on how she wanted to be buried if she passed away before coming out as transgender.

“If I go and when I’m buried, yeah, I wanted to be dressed as her,” she stated.

“Because that’s the way I was going to heaven.”

In the end, Caitlyn managed to come clean to the world and to her family but she faced quite a lot of backlash from the Kardashian clan. In her new memoir, Caitlyn claimed that Kris was well aware she was transgender from the very start of their relationship but she chose to ignore it. Kris Jenner, on the other hand, has denied Caitlyn’s claims.

“My feeling on that picture, I know, my kids that thought, ‘You know what? It’s a little too much.” Caitlyn stated, adding that she still deserved having a beautiful shot after suffering in the wrong body for 65 years.

The reality TV star admitted she’s grown apart from her family ever since her sex change surgery and now things are getting worse because of her tell-all book.

Read more about caitlyn jenner kuwk the kardashians

