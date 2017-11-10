Caitlyn Jenner Reveals She And Khloe Kardashian Haven’t Talked In Two Years – ‘Terribly, Terribly Sad’

Ever since she published her tell-all, Caitlyn Jenner’s relationship with her famous family has been really strained, but things are especially bad between her and Khloe! The woman revealed that the two of them haven’t been on speaking terms for the past two years! Will they ever reconcile?

In a brand new interview, Caitlyn got candid, revealing that she barely ever talks to the Kardashians anymore and it’s all because she dragged momager Kris Jenner in her memoir titled The Secrets of My Life.

What hurts the most is that Khloe, the one she used to be the closest with hasn’t talked to her in the past couple of years!

‘It is difficult to talk about it, terribly, terribly sad. I have lost all relationship with them. Yes, I do not talk to any of them anymore. Actually, it was Kendall’s birthday party a couple of days ago, and I went to the party, and I had not talked to any of the kids on that side. Kris probably a year, Kim probably nine months, Khloe two years — but she wasn’t even there — and Kourtney I have not talked to her either,’ the transgender icon confessed.

We can only imagine how awkward Kendall’s birthday must have been for Caitlyn, but she sucked it up for her sake.

It was really important for her older biological daughter to have her there during her 22nd birthday bash.