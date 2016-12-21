Caitlyn Jenner Wants More Plastic Surgery To Look Like Kris

Some people ask Santa Claus for a new car, a beautiful dress or fancy jewelry, but Caitlyn Jenner has a very different wish list. Jenner will get a new nose, new face, and new lips for Christmas. According to sources, Miss Jenner had a very tough 2016 with the cancellation of her reality show after just two seasons. Things did not go smoothly in the love department either. Since completing her transition, Jenner had a few flings, but none of them blossomed into something sustainable.

A source claimed: “Losing the show was a huge blow to Caitlyn’s ego. A year ago she was the darling of the trans community, but now she feels they were just fair-weather friends.”

She is also feeling rejected by her daughters – Kylie and Kendall Jenner – who once saw her as their Olympian superhero. The spy claimed that the activist has been feeling depressed and lost self-confidence in the past twelve months because she expected the Vanity Fair cover story and the awards would land her more high paying gigs.

A close source to the television personality said that she is unhappy when she looks in the mirror and wants to make some significant changes. The retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete is going under the knife again after having more than 12 procedures in the past year.

On her reality show, she confessed to having a 10-hour facial feminization surgery that cost almost $100,000. The conservative Republican told dear friends that she hopes to upgrade her lips and have them fuller.

She wants a new facelift to appear younger. The 67-year-old is also going for a boob job and liposuction to look slimmer and leaner. Expect her chin and cheeks to get the usual Botox injection to be more plump and firmer.

Moreover, the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star might throw a butt lift in there. A source spoke to Star magazine saying: “She wants more of everything,’ said a source. ‘She stares in the mirror and feels bad about what she sees. She’s not happy with her own reflection.” The source added: “Caitlyn has had a bad year and is so lonely. So she keeps going in for more and more procedures to try to boost her self-esteem.”

Now, here is the shocker – Miss Jenner is going to have plastic surgery to look more like Kris Jenner. If Kris and Caitlyn Jenner end up with the same face, their grandchildren will be confused.