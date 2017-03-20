Caitlyn Jenner Might Address Andreja Pejić And ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Rumors In New Book

Caitlyn Jenner will not be a cast member of the hit reality show – “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” – for several reasons.

First of all, she does not even live in the 90035 nor 90210 zip codes.

Secondly, she is very busy putting the finishing touches on a potential best-selling memoir called “The Secrets of My Life,” about her failed marriage with Kris Jenner.

Via Instagram, the retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete explained the book is finished and is due out later this year.

Last week, several sources claimed that the 67-year-old television personality had signed on to be part of “The Real Housewives” franchise which airs on Bravo.

However, a close source to the network spoke to TMZ and said that is not true.

The truth of the matter is that Miss Jenner was never considered to be part of the show.

The rumors started because Jenner’s reality television series “I Am Cait,” which focused on her gender transition was canceled by E! after two short seasons.

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge said she would love for Jenner to join the series.

She recently said: “I’m so proud of her. I think that she is beautiful and amazing and inspirational and I thought that she would make a great addition to the housewife chain.”

The former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star is rumored to be dropping some bombshells with her new book about her life.

Many are hoping she will finally reveal if she is dating or not transgender model Andreja Pejić.

In February, the pair made headlines as they appeared at the Elton John’s annual Oscars viewing party.

In the tell-all autobiography, Caitlyn Marie Jenner, who was born William Bruce Jenner, is also expected to talk about her decision to transition and how Kris Jenner, their daughters – Kendall and Kylie Jenner – and stepchildren – Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian – reacted.

According to insiders, the most famous openly transgender woman in the world, who was married to Kris Jenner for 22 years, went through many years of pain of suffering because she was forced suppress herself.