Caitlyn Jenner Makes First Appearance On Jimmy Kimmel And Says Aerosmith’s “Dude, Looks Like A Lady” Was Her Favorite Song

Caitlyn Jenner finally made her debut on Jimmy Kimmel’s show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night. While on the popular series, Jenner said, “You’ve had every member of my family here.It’s about time you had me! I’ve got all the good stories.”

Coincidentally, Jimmy is Kendall’s neighbor, something that Caitlyn hoped to use to her advantage.

She asked him, “If I brought over some binoculars, could you kind of spy down on her? I never know what’s going on in that house.”

To that, the host responded, “Can I tell you whats going on in that house? There’s a lot of people bringing clothes in and out of the house – just all the time. There are so many clothes going in and out of the house.”

Despite all of the jokes, Jimmy had to gush about Caitlyn a little bit, considering Caitlyn’s history as a world-star-athlete.

He confessed, “we were at the Olympics in Atlanta. You were on the Kevin and Bean show – I was the sports guy on that show – and we met at that time. It was a big deal for me because I am of the age where – like, you were on the Wheaties box.”

Caitlyn joked that she’s trying to make her way back on to the box now, and is considering to come out of retirement.

@iamstevent and I are working on our duet for Dude Looks Like a Lady. One of my favorite songs! A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Jul 18, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

Jimmy went on to discuss the “elephant in the room,” which was Caitlyn’s transition into being a woman.

He said to her, “is it strange for you to look in the mirror and go, ‘Hey, now I’m who I wanted to be?'”

“No, I wake up in the morning, and I have a feeling of peace. It’s very difficult to go through your life with this. I never met anyone else who was trans until after I came out.”

Caitlyn went on to say that at one point in her life, Aerosmith’s song, “Dude, Looks Like A Lady,” was her favorite song. It became her theme song, one to which she danced to and listened to when she drove around in her car.