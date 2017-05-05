FREE NEWSLETTER
Caitlyn Jenner Is Head Over Heels With Much Younger Boxer!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 05/05/2017
yusaf mack caitlyn jennerSource: youtube.com

Not too long ago, Caitlyn Jenner has expressed her wish to find herself a young sexy male athlete and become a cougar! It looks like she has finally found someone that meets all of her requirements!

37 years old boxer Yusaf Mack is the one who caught Caitlyn’s eye and she is in luck because the man is bisexual and obviously has no stigma against transgender people.

According to insiders, Jenner has been bombarding the athlete with invites to lunch.

“Cait’s got her heart set on finding the perfect man to date and Yusaf ticks every box,” one source has claimed, adding that although she is worried about the age gap, the fact that he has many children and is also very open about “his attraction to trans-women” is reassuring.

What is even more reassuring is the fact that the man has been replying to her messages, despite Caitlyn’s fear that she may not be his type.

The insider revealed that although the man is all for meeting each other in person, for some reason things haven’t worked out for the time being.

As fans may remember, Jenner has admitted that she has decided to try out a relationship with a young male athlete, despite claiming she has always been attracted only to women,

Now, she’s apparently so into Yusaf that she got his photo as her laptop’s screensaver!

It looks like a match made in heaven! What are they waiting for?

What do you think of the first man ever who managed to steal Caitlyn Jenner’s heart? Is he the right match for her? Let us know by commenting down below!

