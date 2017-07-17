Caitlyn Jenner Is Considering Running For Office

Caitlyn Jenner has been looking for all kinds of opportunities for making a difference. The gold medal Olympian joined John Catsimatidis on AM 970 in New York on Sunday and admitted that she had been more seriously considering a shot at politics. She has been questioning how can she make a bigger impact on the world.

‘I have considered it. I like the political side of it. The political aspect of it has always been very intriguing to me. Over the next six months or so, I gotta find out where I can do a better job.’

She continued, asking, ‘Can I do a better job from the outside? Kind of working the perimeter of the political scene, being open to talking to anybody? Or are you better off from the inside, and we are in the process of determining that. Yeah, but I would look for a senatorial run.’

Ever since her transition into a woman, many of her fans wondered whether she would take a leap into politics to help better represent the LGBTQ community especially if we consider the fact that she declared she is a conservative Republican.

After her transition, the Log Cabin Republicans national executive director Gregory Angelo said that a fascinating thing about Caitlyn Jenner is the great potential that she has to bridge the two worlds of entertainment and politics.

Back in April, Caitlyn reiterated some similar feelings, telling CNN’s Don Lemon that she has never thought seriously about getting into politics until recently.

She admitted that she has to look over a year or two and see if she can do a better job on the outside or if she is in a position where she can do a better job for her community on the inside. She concluded that if she can, she will seriously consider doing it.