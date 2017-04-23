Caitlyn Jenner, “I Don’t Talk To The Kardashians Anymore!”

Time is going by quickly! It’s already been two years since Caitlyn Jenner transitioned from Bruce to the lady who graced the cover of Vanity Fair.

Caitlyn’s time in the limelight has proven to be controversial. In a new interview with Diane Sawyer, the reality star made some more shocking revelations.

In the interview, she revealed she doesn’t talk to the Kardashian family anymore, including the children!

“Some I have remained very close to,” she said. “A couple of them … I’m a little more distant.”

“I have to admit; I’ll sit here and wonder, ‘Is it because of my transitioning? Or is because their life is so busy that they don’t call, like, all the time?'”

The former Olympian’s relationship is strained with some of the girls, most notably Khloe. With her new memoir out, Kris Jenner has been upset with some of the claims that Caitlyn has made especially regarding their sex life.

Jenner says she isn’t too worried though because the family is incredibly busy with their lives.

Caitlyn said, “I wanted to end the old Bruce, my old life, and that picture did it.” She explained all of the confusion of her past life has finally left her.

She went on to say things are going well mostly because she has a lot of friends that keep her busy.

The conversation soon turned political, where the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star revealed her surprising support of Donald Trump.

The Olympian Star said she voted for Donald Trump and explained that she thinks he is capable of contributing a lot to the LGBTQ2+ movement but has since come to regret her decision to vote for him, due to the tumultuous nature of his administration.