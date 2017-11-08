Caitlyn Jenner Hasn’t Spoken To Kim Kardashian In A Year

During a speech at an event hosted by the United Kingdom’s Cambridge Union on the 6th of November, Caitlyn Jenner opened up about her relationship with the Kardashians and how things have soured between them. When speaking with the crowd during the ceremony, Caitlyn said the last few years had been a “little tough.”

The former Olympian remarked, “I don’t talk to them anymore,” and she hasn’t spoken with Kim Kardashian in a year. Jenner added that they “don’t want me in their lives” and they “bashed me” hard in the news.

As you may already know, this isn’t the first time the former athlete has got candid about her relationship with the reality mavens.

Back in May of this year, Jenner said that she thinks “Kimberly is a wonderful person,” but despite that, she hasn’t spoken to her for a long time.

She added, “there’s a lot of drama in the Kardashian family” and she is busy trying to “make a difference” in the world.

Celebrity Insider reported in the past that Kim’s “heart breaks” for her mom because Caitlyn’s new book is taking her mother through the grinder.

Kim said, “she’s saying all these things” and doesn’t think it’s necessary. It’s been unfair for Kris according to the 37-year-old makeup mogul.

At the time of the publishing of Caitlyn’s memoir, Secrets Of My Life, several sources claimed the Kardashians are getting sick of all of the accusations levied by the former Olympian.

In Jenner’s book, she stated Kris knew of her real gender identity and gender expression for the longest time. In response, Kim and Kris Jenner claimed it was a lie.