Caitlyn Jenner Furious At Ellen Degeneres In Her New Memoir

Caitlyn Jenner is blaming Ellen DeGeneres for allegedly alienating her from the LGBTQ community.

The former Olympian appeared on the Ellen show in 2015 after transitioning from man to a woman.

At the time, she admitted to DeGeneres she had been unsure of gay marriage in the past, promoting Ellen to describe her view’s as confusing in a later interview with Howard Stern.

Caitlyn’s new memoir is called The Secrets Of My Life. In the book, Caitlyn says Ellen had asked her how her views on marriage equality have changed during her lifetime.

Jenner wrote, “I believed, as anyone would, that was exactly what she wanted to talk about my progression in terms of changing attitude over the years.”

She supports gay marriage now, and at the time she didn’t understand why marriage was so important. Her attitude has changed, and she understands why it is a pertinent issue to the LGBTQ community.

Jenner said the discussion between her and Ellen had become viral after DeGeneres had allegedly taken what she had said out of context on the Howard Stern show.

Caitlyn has six children and has been married three times in the past. She said she was a “traditionalist” regarding marriage.

The I Am Cait star said 15 or 20 years ago whenever the topic came up, she was not an enthusiastic supporter. To her at the time, marriage was a union between a man and a woman and Jenner “just didn’t get it.”

But now, she feels that the most important thing for her is to not stand in the way of someone else’s happiness.

Ellen accused Jenner of not being quite on board yet, and Jenner responded by saying she supports marriage between anyone.

On the Howard Stern show, Ellen said “she (Caitlyn) still has a little judgment about gay marriage. You’re (Caitlyn) wanting people to understand and accept you, this is like really confusing to people. And you want us to understand, and that you still have a judgment about gay people and marriage.”