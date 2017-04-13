FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
honey boo boo caitlyn jenner khloe kardashian kylie jenner mike shay T.I. kim kardashian christina el moussa nicole brown janet jackson robert kardashian kailyn lowry nicki minaj Anderson East donald trump jodie sweetin shia labeouf Charlie Murphy blake shelton tristan thompson Camilla Luddington
Home » Entertainment

Caitlyn Jenner Furious At Ellen Degeneres In Her New Memoir

Todd Malm Posted On 04/13/2017
0
462 Views
1


Caitlyn Jenner On The Ellen DeGeneres ShowSource: TodayShow.com

Caitlyn Jenner is blaming Ellen DeGeneres for allegedly alienating her from the LGBTQ community.

The former Olympian appeared on the Ellen show in 2015 after transitioning from man to a woman.

At the time, she admitted to DeGeneres she had been unsure of gay marriage in the past, promoting Ellen to describe her view’s as confusing in a later interview with Howard Stern.

Caitlyn’s new memoir is called The Secrets Of My Life. In the book, Caitlyn says Ellen had asked her how her views on marriage equality have changed during her lifetime.

Jenner wrote, “I believed, as anyone would, that was exactly what she wanted to talk about my progression in terms of changing attitude over the years.”

She supports gay marriage now, and at the time she didn’t understand why marriage was so important. Her attitude has changed, and she understands why it is a pertinent issue to the LGBTQ community.

Jenner said the discussion between her and Ellen had become viral after DeGeneres had allegedly taken what she had said out of context on the Howard Stern show.

Caitlyn has six children and has been married three times in the past. She said she was a “traditionalist” regarding marriage.

The I Am Cait star said 15 or 20 years ago whenever the topic came up, she was not an enthusiastic supporter. To her at the time, marriage was a union between a man and a woman and Jenner “just didn’t get it.”

But now, she feels that the most important thing for her is to not stand in the way of someone else’s happiness.

Ellen accused Jenner of not being quite on board yet, and Jenner responded by saying she supports marriage between anyone.

Advertisement

On the Howard Stern show, Ellen said “she (Caitlyn) still has a little judgment about gay marriage. You’re (Caitlyn) wanting people to understand and accept you, this is like really confusing to people. And you want us to understand, and that you still have a judgment about gay people and marriage.”

Post Views: 462


Read more about caitlyn jenner ellen degeneres

You may also like
Nicole Brown’s Nephew Agrees With Caitlyn Jenner That O.J. Simpson Is Guilty!
04/13/2017
The Kardashian Sisters Are Angry At Caitlyn Jenner For Claiming Their Father Knew O.J. Was Guilty!
04/13/2017
Robert Kardashian Told Caitlyn Jenner That O.J. Simpson Was Guilty During Trial Of The Century!
04/11/2017
Advertisement

Read Next
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *