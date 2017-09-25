Caitlyn Jenner First To Confirm That Daughter Kylie Is Pregnant: “All I Can Tell You Is That It Was Some Time Ago”

Caitlyn Jenner has just spilled the beans and confirmed that her daughter, Kylie, is pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby. The reality star will most likely be in big trouble with momager Kris Jenner.

Everyone has been talking about the youngest member of the famous siblings being with child. TMZ broke the story that was spread via social media like wildfire.

Kylie has been completely silent up until recently when she flashed a flat tummy across Snapchat and Instagram seemingly trying to put those rumors to rest.

However, since it’s still rather either for her to show, the pictures proved nothing.

Many think that since the makeup maven is avoiding alcohol, it proves that she’s pregnant. The problem with that theory is that Kylie is only 20-years-old, making her too young to drink anyway.

It seems like she’s taking a page out of her ex-rival Blac Chyna’s book. The mother of two was said to be carrying Rob Kardashian’s child months before actually announcing it.

Caitlyn Jenner’s rep is the first to tell publication “The Sun” that all she can tell them is that she knew “some time ago.”

Kris Jenner was, of course, one of the first to know. Since she manages the family and is loyal to her daughter, the mother of six has been keeping mum on the news and telling everyone that Kylie hasn’t confirmed anything yet.

The girlfriend of Corey Gamble probably wanted her daughter to reveal the news in a different way. A source claims that Kris will be livid with Caitlyn — who she isn’t on the best terms with at the moment.

The reason Chyna hid her big news is that she was only with Rob a few months before they mutually decided to have a baby. Now that the news has been confirmed, it’s obvious that Kylie, who is estimated to be between 3 and 4 months, conceived her baby only a few weeks after making it official with Travis Scott since they haven’t been together for half of a year yet.

Do you think that Kris Jenner will be mad with Caitlyn Jenner for not keeping the secret?