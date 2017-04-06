Caitlyn Jenner Eyeing Political Talk Show That Will Unite New York And Alabama

Caitlyn Jenner is working to launch her own talk show because she is not sure Kris Jenner and the rest of the Kardashian clan can continue with “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” for very long if the ratings continue to slip.

Miss Jenner has been inspired by both Oprah Winfrey and Megyn Kelly to have a show where she will focus on political and social issues and talk to everyday Americans who have fascinating or moving stories to share with the world.

The 67-year-old television personality is said to be talking with several networks hoping that one of them will pick up her project.

The activist, who is called the most famous openly transgender woman in the world, is hoping that her show will unite people in New York and Alabama.

A source explained: “Yes, it will cover LGBT rights, but the program’s biggest focus is going to be politics.”

The insider went on to give more details about the show: “She also doesn’t want to strangle the show with A-list stars and wants regular folk contributing too. Caitlyn’s very nervous as she hates the sound of her voice, but she’s excited about having a platform to air her views. She desperately hopes it will be the success her ex’s wasn’t!”

The retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete is making a series of moves that will ensure that she has a great 2017 career wise and infuriate her ex, Kris Jenner.

Since the cancellation of her reality show “I Am Cait” after two short seasons, Jenner has penned a juicy biography called “The Secrets of My Life,” that will be out on April 25 where she reveals some very unflattering things about Kris and explained why her relationships with her stepchildren – Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian – have dwindled.

Would you watch Jenner’s new talk show if it ever got picked up?