Caitlyn Jenner Cut From The Family Earnings, Threatens To Drag Kris Jenner To Court

According to reports, Caitlyn Jenner has been exploring her legal options regarding her family and financial situation. It seems like the woman has discovered that, former wife Kris Jenner has been planning to cut Caitlyn off from her family earnings and she is ready to fight for the money she believes she is still entitled to despite the divorce.

“Cait’s not been paid much, if anything, for her appearances on Keeping Up with the Kadashians and other commercial projects she’s attached her name to via Kris,” claimed a source close to the Kardashian clan.

However, it looks like it hasn’t been earning much regardless.

“And every time she tries to stand up for herself she’s met with an excuse,” explained the source.

As fans already know, the LGBTQ icon has tried to start her own career away from Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Her docuseries, I am Cait, however didn’t turn out so successful without the help of the rest of her famous family.

Despite the efforts Caitlyn out into the E! show, it was canceled after just two seasons.

Now, as a second option, Caitlyn plans to try her hand as an author with the April release of her memoir, The Secrets of My Life, which is said to contain a lot of secrets about the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

“Cait needs the cash and calculates she’s hundreds of thousands if not millions out of pocket because Kris has effectively cut her commission by three quarters,” said the insider.

“On top of that she’s got legal fees that need paying, which she expects Kris to pay in full once they mediate, or she will go to court and have it out in public.”