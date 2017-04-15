Caitlyn Jenner Confesses She Asked Former Wife To Abort Baby! Who Was It?

Caitlyn Jenner has always admitted to being a lousy father in the years before her transition as a female but now, in her new tell-all book, Caitlyn has confessed on asking one of her three exes to abort their baby despite the former wife’s hesitation!

According to the transgender icon who was known as Bruce at the time, he found out his wife was pregnant with their daughter Casey but the news came after they had already split because of his gender identity crisis.

In the book, Caitlyn recalls how she advised the pregnant woman to get an abortion thinking that being born in a world where the parents are caught up in divorce proceedings would not be the best for the baby.

She also admits thinking about her public image and future as well.

“With our marriage headed for divorce, I am not prepared to have another child. I cannot emotionally handle another child,” Caitlyn wrote.

Chrystie was furious when she heard what Bruce was proposing to her and she made it very clear that she wants him to have nothing to do with the baby. She would raise the baby girl by herself.

Caitlyn revealed that she was not present in the hospital when Casey was born in 1980!

Now, “Casey is now bright and gorgeous and an incredible mom to three children with an equally incredible husband,” Caitlyn wrote.

“I know I terribly disappointed her as a father, nor was she the only child I terribly disappointed.”

Even though there was a lot of distance between them for a long time, Caitlyn admitted back in 2015 when she was still going through her transition that she is looking forward to spending more time with Casey!