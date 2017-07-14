Caitlyn Jenner Comments On Rob And Chyna Drama For The First Time – Says Rob Was “Stupid”

Caitlyn Jenner was harsh on her former stepson Rob Kardashian. As CI readers are well aware of at this point, the Kardashian went on a social media tirade against his ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna. Caitlyn was less than sympathetic for the actions of her stepson that she formerly shared with Kris Jenner.

Rob’s lawyer said sorry on his behalf for his outburst, where he posted naked photos of Chyna and belittled her while accusing her of cheating.

The former stripper/model responded, in turn, accusing the reality star of domestic violence and even was granted a restraining order against him.

After the court hearing, Rob’s lawyer, Robert Shapiro said, “moving forward, the priority is the well-being of their baby daughter Dream,” while Chyna told reporters that she would go back to co-parenting their child together despite the drama between the two reality stars.

While speaking on The View this Friday, Caitlyn remarked on the Rob and Chyna calamity, “I don’t know the Blac Chyna/Rob thing. Rob was stupid for doing that, and he apologized. I have not had much of a relation – I’ve never met Blac Chyna.”

Joining @theviewabc as a co-host this Thursday and Friday. Don't forget to tune in 11e/10c p on ABC. A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Jul 12, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

“I’ve never met Dream. I haven’t had a serious conversation with Rob in years. So, I’ve been out of that scene so I really can’t comment on what’s going on here.”

Caitlyn is no stranger to controversy and the drama that comes with being a public figure.

She continued, “Guys, I know, I used to be over on that team, can be stupid, okay, and do stupid things. I’ve tried to warn my kids – all of them, I’ve got a lot of kids – you have to pick your friends. And it’s tough to do because you can be tremendously deceived.”