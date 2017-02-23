Caitlyn Jenner Comes Out Against Donald Trump Transgender Bathroom Rollback

Caitlyn Jenner, who had a lot of hope for a Donald Trump presidency, is realizing that she was wrong, at least when it comes to the rights of people from the LGBTQ community.

The transgender activist is a lifelong conservative; she said some positive things about Ted Cruz and Donald Trump during the primary.

When the “bathroom war” exploded, then-candidate Trump defended transgender rights and slammed laws that were forcing people to use the bathroom of the gender that was featured on their birth certificate. At the time, the business mogul said those laws were creating “a lot of problems.”

Trump had stated: “You leave it the way it is. There have been very few complaints the way it is. People go, they use the bathroom that they feel is appropriate. There has been so little trouble, and the problem with what happened in North Carolina is the strife and the economic punishment that they’re taking. So I would say that’s probably the best way.”

It was a surprising move for a politician that has a lot of support in the religious community.

The 45th U.S. President walked back on this promise earlier this week when his administration opted to rescind former President Barack Obama’s federal protections for transgender students.

Celebrities and LGBTQ activists slammed the decision, and now, Jenner is adding her voice to the matter.

In a video that was posted on Twitter on Thursday, the former athlete revealed: “I have a message for the trans kids of America: You’re winning. I know it doesn’t feel like it today or every day, but you’re winning. Very soon, we will win full freedom nation-wide and it’s going to be with bipartisan support. You can help by checking out the National Center for Transgender Equality and letting Washington hear you loud and clear.”

Jenner also added: “I have a message for President Trump, from one Republican to another. This is a disaster. And you can still fix it. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me.”

Well @realDonaldTrump, from one Republican to another, this is a disaster. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me. pic.twitter.com/XwYe0LNUOq — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) February 24, 2017

It seems that the 67-yea-old Olympic legend is eager to collaborate with the former reality television star, but Trump has never responded to her offers.

Earlier on, Jenner said she wanted to work with the administration on transgender issues. Moreover, there was even a rumor about the new president and Jenner dancing together at the inauguration.

Those things never worked, and Trump has yet to address the backlash on this issue.