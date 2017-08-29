Caitlyn Jenner Called A Fraud At LGBT Event For Supporting Donald Trump

Caitlyn Jenner may be the most famous trans celebrity, but she isn’t always garnering praise from the LGBTQ community. When trans activist Ashlee Marie Preston heard that Caitlyn Jenner would attend a Trans Chorus of Los Angeles event and that the organization accepted her money, she was furious. According to Preston, Jenner is a fraud due to her support of President Trump. Trump’s recent opposition of transgender soldiers in the military only fueled Preston’s animosity towards Jenner. Preston caught up with Jenner at the event and the video of the encounter has since gone viral.

Preston shared the video of her interaction with Jenner on her Facebook page. You may watch the video that has garnered more than 400,000 views below.

Ashlee Marie Preston can be seen in the video approaching Caitlyn Jenner and though she is speaking there is cross talk making it difficult to hear the beginning of the conversation. Jenner appears stoic and says very little. As the video progresses, Preston’s tone rises and soon you can hear what she is saying.

At parts of the video, Preston is heard calling Jenner a fraud and fake. She also made it clear that she found it ridiculous that Caitlyn supports Trump. She said that the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles was complicit by taking Jenner’s money.

Caitlyn Jenner you're trash… Posted by Ashlee Marie Preston on Saturday, August 26, 2017

Ashlee Marie Preston is the first black, trans editor of the magazine “Wear Your Voice.” Though she is a strong supporter of trans rights, not everyone who attended the event or watched the video feels the same way as Preston. Some have questioned the way Preston handled herself when speaking with Caitlyn.

In the video, a woman asks Ashlee why she is recording the conversation. Ashlee said she wasn’t filming, and at this point, it is uncertain who filmed the interaction, but you can see other people who witnessed the conversation had their phones raised as if recording. The video was posted to Preston’s personal Facebook page.

Thank you, Caitlyn! It is our honor. https://t.co/oxtbCT7MAi — Trans Chorus LA (@TransChorusLA) August 24, 2017

Caitlyn Jenner’s support of Donald Trump has been a contentious issue within the trans community. Some feel that Jenner has lived a life of privilege and though she may be trans, wasn’t subjected to the same experiences everyday trans people face.

Some have expressed that due to Jenner’s fame she isn’t the best role model for the trans community. Despite the differences, Caitlyn Jenner is a trans leader, and the fact is as soon as she went public with her struggles, she was thrust onto the platform as a trans spokesperson.

Should the trans community show more patience with Caitlyn or is Ashlee’s “in your face” approach the best way to help Jenner realize the differences between her and the trans community? What do you think? Do you agree with Ashlee Marie Preston?

Caitlyn Jenner has yet to publicly respond to the confrontation.