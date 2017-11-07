Caitlyn Jenner Admits She Considered Suicide Following The Separation From Kris Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner keeps making shocking revelations about her controversial transition into being a woman. On Monday, she was in Cambridge to speak at the university’s union. She opened up in front of lots of students to share some more exciting details.

40 years ago my therapist asked me what my fantasy is. I told her walking on the beach being my authentic self and… A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Oct 27, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

Caitlyn who was previously known as Bruce admitted that while she was married to Kris Kardashian, had her ‘own little getaways’ where she could just be herself.

Cait also reiterated that their separation was not because of her sexuality.

‘As far as us going our separate directions, it wasn’t about trans issues at all. It just didn’t work like it use to work.’

During the same interview, Caitlyn shocked the whole audience when she admitted that she also considered committing suicide after her separation with Kris.

Apparently, the nasty split was the lowest point of Caitlyn’s life.

She bluntly admitted that her failed marriage has caused her so much pain and stress that she contemplated taking her own life.

After their separation, Caitlyn didn’t know what to do, especially since her children already knew what was going on.

‘I decided I got to do something. At one point I thought about suicide. I really kind of reached a low point. But I thought I don’t want to silence my voice.’

Hopped across the pond for a quick visit to London! A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Nov 5, 2017 at 2:25pm PST

Caitlyn also talked about her current relationship with the famous Kardashians.

It seems that has not been in contact with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars for over a year.

On the other hand, Caitlyn pointed out that her daughters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, have been always there for her since the very beginning. Cait also attended Kendall’s birthday party where she had to face Kris.