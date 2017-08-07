Bye, Rihanna! Drake Is In Love With Nicki Minaj, Claims Source

Drake and Nicki Minaj are the real deal, allegedly, of course.

According to a familiar source, the flirting that took place in Miami, Florida between the Young Money stars was not for a show or to grab headlines.

The person claimed that he is over Rihanna and has fallen for his longtime friend and collaborator.

It was also revealed that the Canadian crooner worships the ground the “Beez in the Trap” femcee walks on and sees her as an ideal mate.

The chatty source explained: “Drake loves absolutely everything about Nicki; he idolizes her. He thinks she is the real deal and the complete package. He loves her looks, style, attitude, and talent. She blows him away on a regular basis!”

The same friend, who spoke to a well-known publication, said the “Up All Night” collaborators are often flirting with each other, but now Drake is in love and wants to take their relationship to the next level.

The pal claimed: “The rappers are like family, brother, and sister. But, they also flirt outrageously with each other. Drake holds Nicki on a pedestal and compares all other chicks to her. She is his ideal woman — fierce, beautiful, cool, and smart. Drake fell in love with Nicki the very first time he met her, and he has been mad crushing ever since.”

Another source said not to follow the hype surrounding the rappers because nothing is like it seems.

The pal said he believes they are just messing around with the media and they love the attention.

The person revealed: “If they ever decided to fully commit, it would probably break the spell of attraction. Like, maybe reality would not live up to the ideal…and they both know that. Maybe it is better to keep things as they are, and maintain this delicious ‘what if’ fantasy.”

It was previously reported that Minaj is happy to know that she is keeping Rihanna up at night by taking the man she once loved.

The source shared: “Nicki’s having fun with Drake and knowing that their situation bothers Rihanna just makes it that much better. She is still pissed that Rihanna took Remy Ma’s side in their feud, she is not letting that one go. She wants Rihanna to know about her hookups with Drake. It is a power move. Otherwise, Nicki would keep it quiet; she only lets people see what she wants them to see.“

Commenters are not totally convinced by the whole thing.