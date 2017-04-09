Busy Phillips And Her Husband Marc Silverstein Have A Terrifying Uber Experience!

Busy Phillips had an interesting weekend. She used Instagram to share a horrible experience she and her husband Marc Silverstein had when they took an Uber in the early morning of Sunday, April 9th.

“The craziest thing just happened to me. I feel like I need to share it with you,” the He’s Just Not That Into You star, 37, said in a series of videos shared on her Instagram account.

“I said to my husband, ‘Oh, that guy was weird. Are you sure he’s not going to kill us?'” The actress said she heard a voice from the inside of the car say he promised that he wouldn’t kill her and her husband.

Seconds before I was almost murdered by a random dude in an Uber… (You can watch my story for more info..) A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Apr 9, 2017 at 1:40am PDT

Phillips said “So, basically, I was like ‘I will not be killed tonight!’ and I jumped out and started screaming at the freaking creepy Uber driver, and I was like, ‘This is not happening.'”

The actress seemed to be in good spirits when she first started telling the story but eventually became nervous as she recalled being afraid of the unknown passenger.

“I’m not trying to be alarmist or whatever, but I definitely feel like those guys were trying to murder me tonight. I legitimately feel that way and it was really scary.”

When Phillips and Silverstein got back home, they had a pizza delivered and continued to share their story on Instagram.

“It was the weirdest thing that has ever happened to me.”

Silverstein said his wife was screaming “No!” around 50 times.

The White Chicks star said her husband contacted Uber to report their experience but failed to call the police, adding he felt the police wouldn’t have been helpful.

Busy Phillips is most known for starring in Dawson’s Creek and Freaks and Geeks, Made of Honor, He’s Just Not That Into You, and most famously Cougar Town for which she won the Critics Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.