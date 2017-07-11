Busty Rita Ora Showed Off Her Ample Cleavage In Plunging Red Dress

Rita Ora is very proud of her hot figure, The 26-year-old beauty made a show-stopping appearance, and she managed to set pulses racing as she went racy in a fabulous red satin gown at a Cartier party on Monday night in London.

The pop star looked sizzling in the racy ensemble with daringly low sweetheart neckline, offering a better look at her enviable ample cleavage.

When you finally realise you've got neighbours SHHH (my mums in the back looking at me like 🙄) A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Jul 11, 2017 at 6:04am PDT

The singer looked amazing, and she also flashed her legs during this occasion at the Freemasons Hall in Covent Garden as her dress featured a daring split on the center.

Miss @Cartier ❤️It was so lovely being a guest and performing for you tonight Cartier. Thank you for an unbelievable evening. A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Jul 10, 2017 at 4:57pm PDT

Rita teamed up this excellent look with a pair of silver pointed court shoes.

As for her hair, she chose some sexy tousled waves while she was emphasizing the classically glamourous look with red lipstick.

Rita recently revealed that getting back to songwriting was something very therapeutical.

‘I always thought I had to be this kind of unbreakable person, just because my mom is so strong and as a woman, I’ve always thought I had to be like that. I really realized in songwriting, the more open you are, the better it is for you, it’s really like therapy,’ the former America’s Next Top Model host confessed.

She turned lots of heads as she made her way home after she sang her new single Your Song featuring Ed Sheeran.

Ed Sheeran didn’t really quit Twitter like most rumors have been saying lately.

While promoting on Instagram the latest issue of Q Magazine where he graced the front page, the British ginger head singer set the record straight on the buzzing rumors that he gave up Twitter for good.

‘Q magazine is out now. Also loads of Hoo-har about me quitting stuff. I haven’t quit anything; I’m just not reading anything, except Harry Potter. Hope everyone had a wonderful July 4th yo.’