FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
jessica alba katie price katy perry angelina jolie kourtney kardashian amber heard elvis presley kanye west blake shelton kate middleton abby lee miller liam hemsworth chris brown brad pitt yolanda hadid beyonce drake t.i. chrissy teigen scott disick Lil Scrappy selena gomez kylie jenner
Home » Lifestyle

Businesswoman Jessica Alba Develops Skincare For Moms

Serene Hughes Posted On 08/28/2017
0
0


dailymail.co.uk

One of the most impressively business savvy actresses in Hollywood, Jessica Alba seems to really have it all. Alongside motherhood and her acting career, she’s taking the baby industry by storm as the founder and creator of the Honest Company.

The type of success that specific business venture has had is downright incredible. It’s estimated worth is over $1 billion. In the spirit of women having unmitigated career success and being great mothers, the actress is currently expecting her third child with husband Cash Warren.

Alba has been open about using her experiences of pregnancy and motherhood to help inform her product development choices for the Honest Company.

A new pivotal decision that the company has made is focusing on skin care for mamas who deal with those pesky hormonal changes in the different stages of pregnancy.

The actress admitted that her first pregnancy was super tough on her skin. As a first timer, she didn’t have the information and tools to know exactly how she should combat and counteract what her fluctuating hormones did to her skin. She revealed she struggled with acne and fine lines for a good portion of the pregnancy.

She didn’t understand what was happening as she felt she was much too old for breakouts and too young for wrinkles.

She stumbled upon a solution that helped her skin tremendously and when she became pregnant with her second child, she didn’t have to deal with the same issue.

It was a perfect product idea, as now, in her third pregnancy, she’s seasoned in taking care of her hormonal skin. When thinking about the Honest brand, she put two and two together.

“I saw that there was a gap in the marketplace. It was so hard to find a product that was both anti-acne and anti-aging. I wanted to create a skin-care solution that addressed both of these concerns that so many women in their mid 20s-40s face day to day.” Coincidentally, that’s also the age range that most women have their children.

Advertisement

This was what lead to the formulation of Younger + Clear, Honest Company’s newest product for the mamas themselves.

Post Views: 0

Read more about jessica alba

Advertisement

You may also like
Heartbroken Jessica Alba Loses Yet Another Pet In The Span Of Just Two Weeks – ‘Came Home To A Dog-less Home’
08/07/2017
Jessica Alba Announces That She’s Pregnant With Their Third Baby In Style On Instagram
07/18/2017
Jessica Alba And Jenna Dewan-Tatum Talk About The Struggle Of Being A Working Mother
06/04/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


  • Follow Us

    Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on Pinterest Follow Us on Google Plus Follow Us on Tumblr Our RSS Follow Us on Instagram
  • Advertisement

  • Recent Posts

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement