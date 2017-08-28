Businesswoman Jessica Alba Develops Skincare For Moms

One of the most impressively business savvy actresses in Hollywood, Jessica Alba seems to really have it all. Alongside motherhood and her acting career, she’s taking the baby industry by storm as the founder and creator of the Honest Company.

The type of success that specific business venture has had is downright incredible. It’s estimated worth is over $1 billion. In the spirit of women having unmitigated career success and being great mothers, the actress is currently expecting her third child with husband Cash Warren.

Alba has been open about using her experiences of pregnancy and motherhood to help inform her product development choices for the Honest Company.

A new pivotal decision that the company has made is focusing on skin care for mamas who deal with those pesky hormonal changes in the different stages of pregnancy.

The actress admitted that her first pregnancy was super tough on her skin. As a first timer, she didn’t have the information and tools to know exactly how she should combat and counteract what her fluctuating hormones did to her skin. She revealed she struggled with acne and fine lines for a good portion of the pregnancy.

She didn’t understand what was happening as she felt she was much too old for breakouts and too young for wrinkles.

She stumbled upon a solution that helped her skin tremendously and when she became pregnant with her second child, she didn’t have to deal with the same issue.

It was a perfect product idea, as now, in her third pregnancy, she’s seasoned in taking care of her hormonal skin. When thinking about the Honest brand, she put two and two together.

“I saw that there was a gap in the marketplace. It was so hard to find a product that was both anti-acne and anti-aging. I wanted to create a skin-care solution that addressed both of these concerns that so many women in their mid 20s-40s face day to day.” Coincidentally, that’s also the age range that most women have their children.

This was what lead to the formulation of Younger + Clear, Honest Company’s newest product for the mamas themselves.